Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AES’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. AES reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AES will report full-year sales of $11.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $24.83. 420,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. AES has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in AES by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth $44,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in AES by 351.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 7.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

