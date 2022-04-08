Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $543.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Times’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.54 million and the lowest is $543.03 million. New York Times posted sales of $473.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:NYT opened at $45.25 on Friday. New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in New York Times by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 60,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $65,345,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,208,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

