Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Announce $2.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.89. TotalEnergies posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $11.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $11.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. 47,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

