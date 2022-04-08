Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Twitter posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

