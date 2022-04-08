Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to report $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total transaction of $331,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTW stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $199.78 and a one year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.