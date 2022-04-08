Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,728. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 48,964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

