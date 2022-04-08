Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will post $46.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $50.55 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $34.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $196.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $213.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $231.17 million, with estimates ranging from $221.99 million to $240.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 55,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 100,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.72 million, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

