Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.56 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $35.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.47 billion to $40.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.