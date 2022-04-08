Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) to Sell

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

