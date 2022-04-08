Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTRA. Barclays increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Coterra Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.55.

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coterra Energy (CTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.