Zacks Investment Research Downgrades enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) to Sell

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ NVNO opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. enVVeno Medical has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.61). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

