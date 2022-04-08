Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Hold

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETRN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,228,775. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

