Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($197.80) to €175.00 ($192.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($219.78) to €185.00 ($203.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.40.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.

About Schneider Electric S.E. (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.