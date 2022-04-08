Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $971.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $626.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $616.41 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $734.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $803.30.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. The company had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,971,000 after acquiring an additional 57,112 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

