Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) to Sell

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GBNH. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Clarus Securities cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

GBNH stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,636. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 207.90% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

