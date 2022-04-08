Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOTV. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inotiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. Inotiv has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inotiv will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Harkness purchased 38,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 262,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth $915,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

