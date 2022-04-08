Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to Buy

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $484.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.40.

Shares of TECH opened at $449.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.68. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

