Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Strong-Buy

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Steel’s earnings estimate for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company’s diversified business structure, geographical diversification and a solid product portfolio position it well for long-term growth. Benefits from Lafarge Holcim and Elizabeth Cementos acquisitions as well as strong demand in residential, commercial and construction markets will continue to boost demand for its cement business. The company is gaining from solid steel demand and higher steel prices spurred by increased investments in infrastructure improvements by the Brazilian government and recovery in construction activity in the country. The company is accelerating investments in UPV steel plant in order to boost the production capacity as well as the expansion and fleet acquisition projects for mining operations.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:SID traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

