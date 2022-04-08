Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

DANOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Danone from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

DANOY stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

