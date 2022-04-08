Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to “Hold”

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $671.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.