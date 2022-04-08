Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) to Hold

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NESR. National Bankshares reduced their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NESR stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,412,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 462,969 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

