Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Hold

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

