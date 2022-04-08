Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) to “Buy”

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Societal CDMO is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization with capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms with a primary focus in the area of small molecules. Societal CDMO, formerly known as Recro Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Societal CDMO stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Societal CDMO has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $95.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services.

