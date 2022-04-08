Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.03. The stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.76 and its 200 day moving average is $512.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

