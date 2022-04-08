Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 158 ($2.07) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZEG opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 10.04. Zegona Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 80.02 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 154 ($2.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 million and a PE ratio of -16.46.

About Zegona Communications (Get Rating)

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. The company serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. It is also involved in financing business. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

