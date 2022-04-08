Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 158 ($2.07) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ZEG opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 10.04. Zegona Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 80.02 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 154 ($2.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 million and a PE ratio of -16.46.
About Zegona Communications (Get Rating)
See Also
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.