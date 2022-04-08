Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Down 6%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 1,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,297,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

