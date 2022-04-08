ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $67.18

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.18, but opened at $60.49. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $58.42, with a volume of 222,223 shares trading hands.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. Equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 113.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after buying an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after buying an additional 948,948 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

