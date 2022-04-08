Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $129.91 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.83.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

