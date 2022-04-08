ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.10 million.

ZIMV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,240. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIMV. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

