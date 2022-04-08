Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 821.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 13.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.46 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

