Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,128,929 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128,929 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Pfizer worth $166,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.87 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.