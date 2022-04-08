Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 57,341 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,274 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $50.92. 15,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Imperial Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

