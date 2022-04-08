Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,670 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,357,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,599 shares of company stock worth $20,833,864 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. 111,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,653. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

