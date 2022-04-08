Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $22.59 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in General Motors by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 317,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,919 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 109,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in General Motors by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,756,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,809 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

