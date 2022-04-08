Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,640. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

