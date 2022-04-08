Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,673 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded down $4.92 on Friday, hitting $432.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,068. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.38 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.35 and a 200-day moving average of $481.23.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

