Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,287. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.38). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

