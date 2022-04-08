Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,456 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of ANSYS worth $21,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $311.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.