Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,987 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $746.29.

Shares of CHTR opened at $552.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $542.82 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

