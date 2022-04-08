Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 306,372 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,372 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

