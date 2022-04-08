Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,477 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

Shares of PH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.30 and a 200 day moving average of $303.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.94 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

