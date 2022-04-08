Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 363 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.66. 10,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,410. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.54 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.31 and a 200 day moving average of $241.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.