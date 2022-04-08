Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,050 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $259.70. 27,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,507. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

