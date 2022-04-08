Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Million

Brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 371.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $33.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $47.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $355.58 million, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $713.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 9,548.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after buying an additional 2,636,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after buying an additional 2,240,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $12,301,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,534. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.