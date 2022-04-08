Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZYME. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

