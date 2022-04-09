-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CANO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,284,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,528 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,800 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

