-$0.27 EPS Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). CareCloud posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

