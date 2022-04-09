$0.32 EPS Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

VIVO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.79. 574,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

