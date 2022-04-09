-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). SQZ Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 253.68%.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,038. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 4.41.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

