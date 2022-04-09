$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Suncor Energy reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 171.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 992,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,648,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. 5,632,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,732. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

